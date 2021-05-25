New Mexico State Police is investigating the death of woman whose body was found Friday on San Miguel County Road B52, also known as Molino Road, near the village of Pecos.
The agency said in a news release Tuesday officers were notified about the woman's body Friday at 11 a.m. The road, which intersects with the Santa Fe Trail highway, travels north of Pecos near Upper La Pasada. Officers did not indicate where the woman was discovered.
The death is being investigated as a homicide.
State police did not answer questions Tuesday but are seeking information in the case.
Those with information about the death are asked to contact state police at 505-841-9256.
