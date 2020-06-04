New Mexico State Police issued a warning this week that it is investigating a "virtual kidnapping" phone scam targeting people in Northern New Mexico.
"Unlike traditional abductions, virtual kidnappers have not actually kidnapped anyone," the agency said in a news release. "Instead, through deceptions and threats, they coerce victims to pay a quick ransom before the scheme falls apart."
Scammers have been targeting victims in the Española area. They will call a victim and tell them a family member has been kidnapped, and then order the victim to pay a ransom after making a money transfer at an Española store, such as Food King, El Paisano and Walmart.
These types of scam calls often originate in Mexico, according to the news release, and the caller often poses as a law enforcement officer and instructs the victim to place the call on speakerphone.
Scammers rely on speed and fear, and know they only have a short window of time before the scam falls apart or the victim contacts law enforcement, the news release said.
State police advised people who receive such a call to try to contact the person identified as a kidnapping victim but not to reveal any identifying information about the person to the scammer.
The agency said it's also prudent for a person to ask someone claiming to have abducted a family member to allow them to speak directly with the person. If the caller complies and puts someone on the phone who might be posing as a family member, the agency said, ask questions only the family member would know.
Anyone who receives a call from a person who claims to have kidnapped a family member — whether the action is suspected of being real or fake — should immediately call 911 or state police, the agency said.
