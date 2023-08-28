editor's pick State police: Vehicle fire briefly closes I-25 near La Bajada The New Mexican Nicholas Gilmore Author email Aug 28, 2023 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Part of Interstate 25 south in Santa Fe County was closed during the evening rush hour Monday due to a vehicle fire.New Mexico State Police spokesman Wilson Silver wrote in an email the incident occurred near La Bajada.Silver said the Sandoval County Sheriff's Office was investigating the incident.The sheriff's office did not respond to requests for comment. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nicholas Gilmore Author email Follow Nicholas Gilmore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesSanta Fe school board puts off Fiesta decision to MondayEpstein's Zorro Ranch in Santa Fe County sold; price not disclosedFashion Outlets going to auction: Starting bid of $1.575 millionIconic Española package store and bar marks 60 years of serving saints — and otherwiseSanta Fe County jail guard accused of raping female inmatePolice: Man killed in Monday night Santa Fe crash had run across highwayPolice: Missing elderly Santa Fe man's body found in south-side fieldNew manager sees upward trajectory for Santa Fe Regional AirportSuspended city manager accuses Española mayor of abuse of powerWitnesses describe Questa girl's death as result of playing with gun Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Science on the hill Southwest New Mexico ruins reveal ancient macaw breeding site For the birds The painted bunting is a rare visitor to Santa Fe Building Santa Fe Was excise tax vote a paradigm shift? We'll see in November Phill Casaus And now, a moment of silence for the outlet mall