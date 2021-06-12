Authorities on Saturday were investigating an officer-involved shooting in Taos that sent an 18-year-old man to the hospital.
Taos police tried to pull over a Hyundai driven by Antonio Olivares around 3 a.m. on N.M. 68, but the vehicle fled, according to a news release from New Mexico State Police, which is investigating the shooting.
The vehicle crashed on Fernandez Road after a short chase, and Olivares and the Taos officer exchanged gunfire, the release states.
A short time later, Olivares was detained and taken to a local hospital. He later was airlifted to Albuquerque with injuries that were not life-threatening and has been released from the hospital, police said.
Officials are withholding the name of the Taos officer until interviews on the incident are completed.
