Authorities on Saturday were investigating an officer-involved shooting in Taos that sent an 18-year-old man to the hospital.

Taos police tried to pull over a Hyundai driven by Antonio Olivares around 3 a.m. on N.M. 68, but the vehicle fled, according to a news release from New Mexico State Police, which is investigating the shooting.

The vehicle crashed on Fernandez Road after a short chase, and Olivares and the Taos officer exchanged gunfire, the release states.

A short time later, Olivares was detained and taken to a local hospital. He later was airlifted to Albuquerque with injuries that were not life-threatening and has been released from the hospital, police said.

Officials are withholding the name of the Taos officer until interviews on the incident are completed.

View (1) comment

(1) comment

Khal Spencer
Khal Spencer

If you are stupid enough to flee an officer and then engage in a shootout, you deserve to get shot.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.