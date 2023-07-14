The day after a downtown bomb scare closed Santa Fe streets, New Mexico State Police responded to a report of a suspicious package outside the state Capitol.
The item that prompted Friday’s response turned out to be a Styrofoam ice cooler left behind by a group having an environmental protest, Ray Wilson, a state police spokesman, wrote in an email.
“The package was cleared by the bomb squad, and no threats were found,” he wrote.
Wilson said the state police bomb squad was called to the Capitol around 8 a.m. Friday. Within minutes, state and city police closed down surrounding streets, cut off access to the Capitol and called for an evacuation of the building.
The investigation and shutdown lasted about 90 minutes.
Law enforcement officers brought part of downtown Santa Fe to an hours-long halt Thursday as they investigated an item resembling an explosive device near a generator behind Hotel Chimayó.
Wilson wrote in an email “there does not appear to be any connection” between the two incidents.
Caroline Sweeney, a spokesperson for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, wrote in an email Friday the governor and her staff were grateful for the immediate police response. “They responded quickly and made sure that everyone remained safe during the evacuation of the building,” Sweeney wrote.
Sweeney wrote she did not know anything about the protest the day before.
Wilson did not respond to questions about which group might have left the cooler behind.
The Capitol was reopened around 10 a.m., but a walkthrough around that time revealed it was mostly deserted, with officials’ offices dark and shuttered. Shortly after, a few visitors wandered in to look at the art on the walls, seemingly oblivious to the previous drama that had unfolded.
While some legislative hearings and related events are held at the Capitol in the summer when the Legislature is not in session, no such activities occurred there Friday.