New Mexico State Police officers said they seized more than 5,000 fentanyl pills, $5,000 in cash and a pistol earlier this month after arresting two suspects in an empty parking lot near Siler Road.

The street value for the pills is approximately $40,000, according to a department news release issued Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Magistrate Court, a state police officer July 6 spotted a green Honda CR-V in the parking lot of The Alignment Shop on Cooks Road. The business was closed at the time.

