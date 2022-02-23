New Mexico State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man from Española who could be in danger.
Billy Martinez, 54, was last seen Feb. 20 leaving his home in a white 1995 GMC Sierra extended-cab pickup with tinted windows, state police said in a news release.
The vehicle has New Mexico license plate number 890-RTC.
Martinez was on his way to work in Los Alamos, and has not been heard from since, state police said.
He is described as 5-foot-9 and 250 pounds, with hazel eyes, black-and-white hair and a mustache.
He was last seen wearing a black leather vest over a button-up shirt, a navy-blue jacket and jeans.
State police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 505-425-6771 or 911.
