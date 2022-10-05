TAOS — A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a shooting on La Luz Drive in Taos Wednesday morning.
New Mexico State Police are currently seeking a person of interest in the shooting, but had not released a description of a suspect as of noon Wednesday.
According to a press release from state police spokesman Mark Soriano, law enforcement responded to a call about a shooting victim.
“When officers arrived on the scene, they located a male and female subject with what appeared to be gunshot injuries,” Soriano said. “The female victim is deceased and the male was airlifted to a hospital in Albuquerque where he is being treated for his injuries.”
The Taos Police Department and the Taos County Sheriff’s Office were also on scene.
Soriano said the incident is still under investigation by the state police Investigations Bureau. He said that no arrest had been made as of noon Wednesday.
Holy Cross Medical Center was placed on “controlled access” due to the incident, which was just several blocks from the hospital, said interim CEO James Kiser.
Taos Middle School also sheltered in place for nine minutes, according to interim Superintendent Valerie Trujillo.
This is a developing story.
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.