A 70-year-old man was struck by a northbound Rail Runner Express commuter train Monday night near St. Michael’s Drive and Warner Avenue and was taken to a local hospital.
New Mexico State Police Officer Dusty Francisco, a spokesman for the agency, said the man, a Santa Fe resident, was struck in the middle of the tracks and sustained injuries, though his condition was unclear Tuesday morning.
He was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
The man's identity has not yet been released. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the incident, Francisco said.
State police were contacted by the Santa Fe Police Department just after 9:45 p.m. Monday night and were leading the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
