New Mexico State Police on Wednesday identified the officer who shot and killed an armed gunman on a downtown street last week as Sgt. Bradley Lopez, who has been employed by the Santa Fe Police Department for about 7 1/2 years.

According to state police, Lopez was responding to a fight and shooting at De Vargas Park just after 10 a.m. on June 23 when he overheard a call on his police radio of a foot pursuit by another Santa Fe police officer on De Vargas Street.

Lopez headed in that direction and saw an officer running after Francisco Javier Lino-Gutierrez, who was armed with a handgun.

"During the foot pursuit Lino-Gutierrez waived the handgun and pointed it towards the officers while running north on Old Santa Fe Trail and towards a crowded tourist area," state police said. "Lino-Gutierrez stopped and turned towards the [Santa Fe Police Department] officers, who gave him numerous verbal commands, which he ignored."

When Lino-Gutierrez pointed the handgun at officers, Lopez fired toward Lino-Gutierrez at least once and struck him, police said. Lino-Gutierrez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting was the first of two in Santa Fe that day. Santa Fe County deputies later shot and killed a man on Siler Road following a chase in a stolen truck, police said.

