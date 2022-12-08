New Mexico State Police provided more details Thursday on an officer-involved shooting in Española, where local police wounded a man in November while responding to a domestic violence call.

An arrest warrant affidavit filed six days after the Nov. 22 incident states Española police Officer Donnie Gutierrez shot Jerome Naranjo, 38, once in his left cheek during a domestic violence call.

Both the state police news release and the affidavit say Gutierrez entered an apartment to help Officer Adrian Moya, who was in a physical altercation with Naranjo. State police said one of the officers tried to use a malfunctioning stun gun before resorting to lethal force.

