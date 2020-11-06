New Mexico State Police on Friday identified the officer who shot and wounded a suspect during a high-speed chase last month in Sierra County.
State police on Oct. 20 assisted the U.S. Border Patrol in a vehicle pursuit on Interstate 25 north of Las Cruces.
State police Officer Mike Jones used a pursuit intervention technique to bring the suspect's vehicle to a stop.
The suspect, 25-year-old Armando Almaraz Jr., then drove his vehicle toward Jones, police said.
Jones fired his rifle and struck Almaraz, who swerved around the officer and crashed his vehicle.
Almaraz was taken to a hospital in El Paso and later booked into the Doña Ana County jail.
He was charged with aggravated battery on a peace officer; possession of a firearm by a felon; resisting, evading or obstructing an officer; and other counts.
After the incident, police learned he was wanted on two felony warrants and was a suspect in the burglary of a Las Cruces gun shop.
Jones has been placed on administrative leave.
"Upon completion of the State Police investigation this case will be forwarded to an assigned district attorney’s office for review," Officer Dusty Francisco, a state police spokesman, said in an email.
