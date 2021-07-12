New Mexico State Police are investigating the death of 48-year-old David Michael Ryan of Santa Fe, who was struck by a vehicle late Saturday night while walking on Interstate 25 south of La Cienega.
The initial investigation indicated a 2012 Toyota RAV4, driven by a 58-year-old woman, struck Ryan before 11 p.m. as it was traveling north on Interstate 25, state police said in a news release Monday. It was unclear why Ryan was walking on the highway.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by the state Office of the Medical Investigator.
The driver of the Toyota and another woman in the vehicle were uninjured, state police said.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, state police said, and both occupants of the Toyota were wearing seat belts.
No charges were filed against the driver.
