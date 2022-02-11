A New Mexico State Police officer was shot and wounded during an altercation Friday morning near Sedillo Hill, an area between Edgewood and Tijeras, the agency announced on its Twitter account.
Details are limited, but the Twitter post said the officer was taken to local hospital. The agency later updated their post to note that the officer is in stable condition.
According to the post, the shooting occurred on N.M. 333, which runs parallel to Interstate 40. The scene remains active, the post said, and the suspect remains at large.
"Heavy police presence in the area," the post read. "The scene is still very active. Suspects are still at large. Please avoid the area."
According to a second update, state police are searching for a "heavy set" male suspect, between 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-4, wearing a black hoodie and blue pants.
They are also looking a thin woman, about 5-foot-7 and wearing a tan shirt with black leggings.
Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Juan Ríos wrote in an email the agency was called to assist.
According to other media reports, the Albuquerque Police Department and authorities from Bernalillo County also responded to the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to dial 911 or call state police at 505-841-9256
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Thankfully the officer who was wounded is in stable condition. Hopefully they catch those involved. There is NO reason for someone to use deadly force on a LEO but I'm sure someone will find fault with the police agency for initiating contact.
