A New Mexico State Police officer shot and wounded an Algodones man Monday night at a home in Tesuque. The man was accused of threatening his girlfriend’s mother, the agency said.

The woman called 911 around 9:30 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her daughter’s boyfriend, Galen Mason-Muller, 23, was en route to her home and planned to “harm himself or someone else,” state police said in a news release issued Tuesday by spokesman Wilson Silver. The woman said Mason-Muller was known to carry a firearm.

While state police officers were on their way to the home, the news release said, the woman notified authorities Mason-Muller had arrived, kicked in the door and barged into her home, armed with a pistol.

