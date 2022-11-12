A former New Mexico State Police officer who has faced several lawsuits over his actions on the job is now fighting a three-year suspension of his law enforcement certification based on the Law Enforcement Academy board’s findings that he falsified his time card in 2020.

The board also found Nicholas Levine behaved in a way that reflected poorly on the department by wearing his uniform and driving his patrol vehicle to the home of a woman who was not his wife to pursue an inmate relationship, according to a July order.

Levine — who had worked for the department for about a decade before resigning in June 2021 — says in an August petition asking the state District Court in Santa Fe to reverse the ruling that the board’s decision was “arbitrary and capricious” and “not supported by substantial evidence.”

