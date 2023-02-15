A New Mexico State Police officer faces a second-degree rape charge and has been placed on administrative leave after a woman accused him of assaulting her at his home in Las Vegas, N.M., late Saturday night while she was unconscious.

State police announced the charge against Sgt. Kevin Keiner in a news release Wednesday and said Chief Tim Johnson had placed Keiner, 31, on leave immediately after the state agency learned of an investigation by Las Vegas police. Johnson also launched an internal investigation into Keiner, a seven-year veteran of the force, the news release said.

"Law enforcement officers are held to the highest standards of integrity and professionalism, and any act of misconduct by an officer erodes the confidence that the public has placed in us," Johnson said in a statement. "The New Mexico State Police will fully cooperate with the investigation."