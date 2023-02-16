A New Mexico State Police officer charged with raping a Las Vegas, N.M., woman while she was unconscious at his home late Saturday night was ordered Thursday to remain on house arrest while the criminal case proceeds.
Court records show an arrest warrant was served Thursday at the San Miguel County Detention Center for Sgt. Kevin Keiner, 31, who made his first court appearance. He was wearing an orange inmate jumpsuit and appeared by video from the jail.
His attorney, Anna Aragon, told the court Keiner had turned himself in after learning there was a warrant for his arrest. She said he will live with his parents in Albuquerque while the case is pending.
San Miguel County Magistrate Christian E. Montano released Keiner on an unsecured appearance bond of $150,000, meaning Keiner won’t have to put up any money initially but could owe the court that amount if he violates the conditions of his release or fails to appear at court hearings.
Montano ordered Keiner to be placed on electronic monitoring and remain on house arrest while awaiting trial, despite the objections of his attorney, who argued those measures where “excessive” because he has no previous criminal record or history of failure to appear.
The judge also ordered Keiner — a seven-year state police veteran who has been placed on administrative leave during an internal investigation — to undergo random drug and alcohol testing while awaiting trial.
Aragon asked if the court would change the house arrest order to a “7-to-7” curfew to allow Keiner to care for his child and do household shopping while waiting for his case to be adjudicated.
Montano said he would stick with his original decision and instructed Aragon to file a written motion if she wished to challenge the conditions of Keiner’s release. Aragon did not respond to a call seeking comment on Keiner’s behalf Thursday.
The woman who accused Keiner of raping her told Las Vegas police she had gotten into an argument with her brother at her home after a night of drinking Saturday and had called Keiner, whom she had known for several years, and asked him to help her file a report on the incident, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
He arrived in his patrol car and in uniform, she told police — but instead of taking her to the state police office, he drove her to his home and told her to take a shower to “sober up” and then entered the shower with her.
The affidavit says the woman told investigators she was intoxicated during the incident and “blacked out” after the shower. She said she awoke to find Keiner raping her.
She tried to leave his home, the woman said, but he blocked the door before eventually allowing her to leave, according to the affidavit.