A New Mexico State Police officer charged with raping a Las Vegas, N.M., woman while she was unconscious at his home late Saturday night was ordered Thursday to remain on house arrest while the criminal case proceeds.

Court records show an arrest warrant was served Thursday at the San Miguel County Detention Center for Sgt. Kevin Keiner, 31, who made his first court appearance. He was wearing an orange inmate jumpsuit and appeared by video from the jail.

His attorney, Anna Aragon, told the court Keiner had turned himself in after learning there was a warrant for his arrest. She said he will live with his parents in Albuquerque while the case is pending.