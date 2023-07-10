editor's pick State police: N.M. 76 crash was fatal The New Mexican Phaedra Haywood Courts Reporter Author email Jul 10, 2023 Jul 10, 2023 Updated 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One person died in a head-on collision Saturday morning between two vehicles on N.M. 76 near Cordova, New Mexico State Police Officer Wilson Silver, a spokesman for the agency, confirmed Monday. The crash occurred around 9:45 a.m. Saturday.The driver of one of the vehicles died in the crash but has not yet been publicly identified because next of kin has not been notified, Wilson wrote in an email Monday.The other vehicle had four occupants, three of whom were taken to an area hospital, Wilson wrote. He added one person refused to be taken to a hospital."Their conditions are unknown," Wilson wrote. "No one has been arrested or charged at this time." He provided no further details about the incident. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Phaedra Haywood Courts Reporter Author email Follow Phaedra Haywood Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesPoor water lines in Southern New Mexico mountain town often leave it high and dryFormer city of Santa Fe IT director accused of sexual misconductFolk Art Market's debut in Railyard Park: praise and worriesProposed slogan on caboose concerns some of its fansAttorney: Rio Arriba County jury awards $485M in lawsuit alleging child sex abusePancake attendance booms at Plaza as Santa Fe celebrates Fourth of JulyInternational Folk Art Market going bigger as it kicks off in RailyardHigh water wreaks havoc at Abiquiú, Cochiti recreation areasSanta Fe home prices flatten for the masses, rise at high endTwo-time Grammy winner Angel Blue steps down from role in Santa Fe Opera amid family emergency Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat At City Hall, missing the mark is a milestone Phill Casaus Spanish Market's new head says he'll have patience, persistence Building Santa Fe Kitec piping in your house? Be ready for trouble Ringside Seat State Supreme Court rings up a win for fair play