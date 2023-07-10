One person died in a head-on collision Saturday morning between two vehicles on N.M. 76 near Cordova, New Mexico State Police Officer Wilson Silver, a spokesman for the agency, confirmed Monday. 

The crash occurred around 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

The driver of one of the vehicles died in the crash but has not yet been publicly identified because next of kin has not been notified, Wilson wrote in an email Monday.

