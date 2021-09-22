A Moriarty man fired at officers and threatened to shoot his neighbors before being shot and killed by law enforcement earlier this month, New Mexico State Police said Wednesday.
Torrance County sheriff's deputies and state police were called around 10 p.m. Sept. 6 to a home on Short Street in Moriarty for a report of domestic violence.
Cimmaron Christy, 46, opened fire on officers when they arrived, state police said.
Crisis negotiators and a state police tactical team surrounded the home, as well as the Albuquerque Police Department's SWAT team.
Officers persuaded Christy to let his wife come out of the house, but he continued to fire at law enforcement and threatened to shoot at his neighbors' homes. He also ignored officers when they tried to get him to surrender, state police said.
A SWAT officer with the Albuquerque Police Department fatally shot Christy, but investigators have yet to release the officer's name.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.