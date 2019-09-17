State police: Man arrested in La Puebla homicide

New Mexico State Police on Tuesday announced an arrest in the fatal shooting of an Alcalde man during an altercation Monday evening in La Puebla.
Ivan Maestas, 39, of Alcalde was found dead in a vehicle parked on a dirt lot at the corner of N.M. 68 and Las Vegas Street around 8:20 p.m. Monday, state police said in a news release. The statement said Adam Lovato, 34, had been arrested and booked into Santa Fe County jail on charges of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm by a felon and resisting police.
Investigators determined Maestas had been arguing with Lovato at a home in La Puebla before Lovato shot him, state police said.
Someone put Maestas into a vehicle and drove him from the home toward a hospital, but the vehicle ran out of gas on N.M. 68, where it was found by Española officers, state police said.
The state Office of the Medical Investigator pronounced Maestas dead.