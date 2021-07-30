A Las Vegas, N.M., man originally thought to have been killed by Las Vegas police earlier this month died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to details of the incident released Friday.
Jeffery Scott, 30, of Las Vegas called police to report a domestic dispute around 9:30 p.m. July 17, according to New Mexico State Police Officer Dusty Francisco, a spokesman for the agency.
When officers arrived, Francisco wrote in a news statement issued Friday, Scott appeared with a shotgun and told them they “better back up” before firing multiple rounds at the officers.
Las Vegas Officers “Dennis Lujan and Elia Fasanella returned fire towards Scott,” according to the statement, but lost sight of him as he fled to the south side of the residence.
“At that point, a single gunshot was heard,” Francisco wrote. “Officers located Scott deceased with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head. Officers located a shotgun and a revolver near Scott’s body, and a knife on him.”
Lujan has been with the Las Vegas Police Department for six years, according to state police, and Fasanella has been employed there one year and nine months.
Scott didn’t have an extensive criminal history.
Only one charge against him was listed in the state court system. He was charged with aggravated assault in 2013 and was released on a conditional discharge, New Mexico court records show.
