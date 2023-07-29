Questa homicide

State police gather in Questa at the scene of a shooting Friday where a juvenile was killed.

 LIAM DEBONIS/Taos News

The New Mexican and The Taos News

State police have arrested a 14-year-old boy who, they said, shot and killed a girl.

Police went to the residence of William Brown, 39, on Friday in Questa on a report of a homicide. Investigators learned that around 2:30 p.m., four juveniles were hanging out and listening to music when a 14-year-old boy pointed a pistol at a 13-year-old girl, pulled the trigger and killed her, according to a New Mexico State Police news release. Police said the boy dragged the girl’s body outside and then returned to the residence.

