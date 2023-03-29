New Mexico State Police said they are investigating a shooting Tuesday night in which Española police shot a man who was armed with a rifle.

Española police received reports at about 7 p.m. of a Ford F-150 truck parked in the road, blocking traffic in front of the Century Bank on North Riverside Drive, state police said in a news release Wednesday.

Officers found the truck facing the opposite way of traffic. The driver, 56-year-old Hilario Baca of Velarde, was armed with a rifle, according to the release.