New Mexico State Police is investigating the deaths of two men in San Miguel County.
Guadalupe Gutierrez, 59, and Kevin Anthony Gutierrez, 32, were found dead Sunday at 52 Dodge Drive in Villanueva, police said in a news release.
"This case is in the preliminary stages of investigation with no further information available," the release states.
Police urged anyone with information about the deaths to call them at 505-425-6771, select option 0 and ask to speak with the case agent or leave a message.
