West Las Vegas Public Schools and law enforcement officials offered few details Saturday on reports of a shooting after a message was posted on the high school football team's Twitter account referencing a "horrible tragedy."
West Las Vegas High School also announced on its Facebook page counselors would be available starting at 9 a.m. Sunday for "students or staff members needing support."
"Please do not use this page as a forum for discussion, as this is informational only. Any and all comments will be deleted," the post continued.
Sgt. Daniel Casados with the Las Vegas Police Department confirmed New Mexico State Police had responded to a call about shots fired in the community. When asked if the incident involved West Las Vegas High football players, Casados said he did not have details.
Lt. Mark Soriano, a state police spokesman, wrote in an email he would speak with investigators about the shooting. "I'll be in touch," he wrote, but he did not follow up with information Saturday night.
West Las Vegas Superintendent Christopher Gutierrez declined to discuss the shooting.
“I’ve heard of a situation, but I have no comment on it,” he said. He added the tragic incident referenced in the football team's tweet happened off school grounds during winter break.
“This is something that the parents need to deal with,” Gutierrez said.
West Las Vegas High's head football coach, Adrian Gonzales, wrote in a text message late Saturday he would prefer to wait until Sunday to speak about the incident.
The team's tweet at 1:30 p.m. was brief: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to our community and everyone impacted by this horrible tragedy.”
