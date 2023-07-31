New Mexico State Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday in Las Vegas, N.M., between Las Vegas police and a man believed to be a suspect in a homicide in Colorado.

City officers were conducting a DWI stop around 1:50 a.m. Sunday when Robert James Rudichar, 43, of Colorado pulled up beside them in a black Nissan truck and asked if he was in Las Vegas, state police said in a news release issued Monday.

As an officer approached Rudichar, he pointed a rifle out the window of the truck and began shooting, the news release states.

