A Santa Fe County sheriff's deputy shot and wounded a knife-wielding suspect while responding to a domestic disturbance call late Tuesday night, New Mexico State Police said Wednesday.
"The deputy is on standard administrative leave based on an officer involved shooting," said sheriff's office spokesman Juan Ríos.
The man who was shot was taken to a hospital and is in the intensive care unit, according to a news release.
New Mexico State Police is investigating the shooting, the news release states, and the name of the deputy will not be released until he has been interviewed.
The shooting occurred at a home on West Frontage Road off of U.S. 84/285, where a man was inside armed with two knives, the news release says, and "at some point during the encounter, a Santa Fe County deputy fired his duty weapon at the male, striking him."
