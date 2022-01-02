State police arrested a Ribera teen in the New Year's Eve shooting death of a 17-year-old at a party.
New Mexico State Police say 18-year-old Joaquin Sanchez shot and killed Joshua Vigil of Ribera following an altercation.
"Vigil was pronounced deceased by the Office of the Medical Investigator," state police said in a news release issued Sunday morning.
That release said state police officers in the Las Vegas, N.M., area responded to a call about a shooting victim on El Gasnate in Ribera, a small community of about 500 people about 25 miles southwest of Las Vegas.
A message posted on the West Las Vegas Public Schools football team's Twitter account Saturday night referenced a "horrible tragedy" that took place. An online search of West Las Vegas High School football records and reports lists both a Joaquin Sanchez and Josh Vigil as football players for the school.
The news release said Sanchez was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the San Miguel County Detention Center. He is being charged with murder in the second degree and negligent use of a deadly weapon.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.
