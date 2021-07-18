Police officers in Las Vegas, N.M., shot a man who fired a gun at them after they responded to a report of a domestic dispute Saturday.
New Mexico State Police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Jeffery Scott.
No officers were hurt in the incident, which was reported just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Keen Street.
When city police arrived, Scott began shooting at them and officers fired back, according to a news release from state police, who are investigating the incident.
Scott fled on foot but was found a short time later. He died at the scene of an apparent gunshot wound, state police said.
The state Office of the Medical Investigator will determine the cause and manner of death.
Investigators have yet to release the names of the officers involved in the shooting.
At least seven people have been shot by law enforcement officers in Northern New Mexico in the past six weeks. Five of the suspects were killed by police.
Four shootings occurred in Santa Fe County; the others were in Española, Taos and Las Vegas.
In five of the shootings, investigators said the suspect pointed a gun at officers. One suspect dragged an officer with a vehicle, and another was shot after fatally stabbing his mother.
Another case of a domestic disturbance resulting in a police killing. Such incidents are the majority of police killings in our state. People get very upset during domestic arguments, and need to be "talked down", not killed. But, our terrible, and illegal, police training doesn't prepare the officers for that role. They are likely to come in loud, and shouting, and escalation leads to killings. This CAN be addressed with decent training and policies, but it seems no one cares, so the killings will continue. Our police are VERY dangerous, and lead the nation in police killings. Think twice about calling them for such incidents.
According to the Journal, it was another shootout with the cops.
"... police officers were called to a home at 1308 Keen Street, near Rodriguez Park. When officers were attempting to contact the caller, Jeffery Scott, 30, walked out of a nearby residence with a firearm.
Officer Dusty Francisco, a State Police spokesman, said that Scott fired at police officers multiple times. Two officers returned fire and Scott ran around the side of the home...."
https://www.abqjournal.com/2410796/las-vegas-police-shoot-kill-person.html
