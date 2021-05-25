New Mexico State Police is investigating a fatal accident on Interstate 25 on Tuesday morning after a minivan and a commercial motor vehicle collided, according to Lt. Mark Soriano.
Officers responded to the scene on I-25 near the Eldorado exit at 4:17 a.m., Soriano said. The vehicles were traveling northbound on I-25 before they collided, Soriano wrote in an email. Traffic was snarled for hours and was diverted to a frontage road while the crash was investigated.
This story is developing and will be updated.
