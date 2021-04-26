State police have named the deputies involved in an officer-involved shooting last month in Chaves County that left a man dead, according to a news release.
Sergio Gutierrez Chairez barricaded himself inside a parked semitruck at his home in the town of Midway south of Roswell on the evening of March 21 when Chaves County deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant.
When police entered the vehicle, Chairez barricaded himself farther in the rear cab of the semitruck and was seen lying down and facing up with a rifle next to him, the release stated.
Police said he continued to ignore commands to get out of the truck. After an officer fired a Taser toward him, Deputy Samuel Lueras saw Chairez pick up his rifle and point it at the deputies. Lueras shot him at least once.
Chairez was treated by emergency medical personnel but died at the scene.
