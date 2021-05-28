New Mexico State Police identified the driver killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 25 near the Eldorado exit as 37-year-old Renee Padilla of Mora County.
Padilla was driving a 2007 Nissan minivan that swerved off the road as it was heading north on I-25, according to a news release from Lt. Mark Soriano. The minivan "left the roadway, struck a guard rail and came to rest" in the right lane of the highway.
A 2003 International semitruck also traveling north collided with the minivan, ejecting Padilla. The driver of the semitruck, a 45-year-old man, was not injured in the crash.
Investigators were unsure why Padilla initially swerved from the roadway, Soriano wrote. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, although investigators believe she was not properly wearing a seat belt.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.