New Mexico State Police have identified the man who was shot and killed by Taos police on Saturday after, police say, he shot a police officer and ran, trying to steal a truck before he was stopped.

Taos police received a trespassing call at 203 Siler Road around 1:30 p.m. Saturday and, upon arrival, found Lance Aguilar, 26, and a 29-year-old woman. At some point, Aguilar brandished a firearm and shot toward police, striking an officer, state police said in a news release Sunday. A Taos Pueblo officer who had also arrived on scene then fired at least one round.

According to The Taos News, a police officer told dispatchers the officer who was shot was hit in the upper left and right shoulders.

