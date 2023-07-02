New Mexico State Police have identified the man who was shot and killed by Taos police on Saturday after, police say, he shot a police officer and ran, trying to steal a truck before he was stopped.
Taos police received a trespassing call at 203 Siler Road around 1:30 p.m. Saturday and, upon arrival, found Lance Aguilar, 26, and a 29-year-old woman. At some point, Aguilar brandished a firearm and shot toward police, striking an officer, state police said in a news release Sunday. A Taos Pueblo officer who had also arrived on scene then fired at least one round.
According to The Taos News, a police officer told dispatchers the officer who was shot was hit in the upper left and right shoulders.
Aguilar then ran between buildings on N.M. 68 and tried to carjack a pickup truck, firing into the truck when he didn't succeed, state police said. The truck fled.
Aguilar then ran across the road and a Taos police officer fired at least one round from their duty weapon, striking Aguilar.
A police officer told dispatchers the man was shot "at least twice," according to The Taos News. The newspaper reports the shooting happened opposite Johnny's Barber Shop on Paseo del Pueblo Sur south, of Siler Road.
Aguilar was taken to Holy Cross Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The Taos police officer who he shot was also treated at Holy Cross and released with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said. The hospital was locked down due to the incident.
"I heard the shots, and I was like, is that fireworks or what?" Keith King, who runs a business near where Aguilar was shot, told The Taos News about 20 minutes after shots rang out.
"I saw the guy running," King said, adding that a police officer "came out and told the guy to stop running."
Online court records show Aguilar had several prior arrests, mostly in the Albuquerque area. At the time of his death, he had pending warrants on charges of aggravated assault, as well as burglary and fentanyl and methamphetamine charges for which he had failed to appear in court.
Prior convictions of his include a 2020 guilty plea to aggravated assault against a peace officer. Court records show recent addresses for him in Taos, Albuquerque and Los Lunas.
The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is investigating what happened. When they are done, the District Attorney's Office will make any charging decisions.
State police said they will not identify the Taos and Taos Pueblo officers involved in the incident, something that has become common practice in officer-involved shooting investigated by state police. State police have also declined to identify the Santa Fe police officers who shot John Eames, 77, in Santa Fe in May. Eames died from his injuries a few weeks later.