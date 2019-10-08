State police on Tuesday identified the pilot found dead in the wreckage of a small plane discovered in the Pecos Wilderness last month as 29-year-old Nicholas Peterson of Littleton, Colo.
A passenger in the plane who also was found dead has not yet been identified, state police said.
Search crews found the plane Sept. 29 near Hamilton Mesa southwest of Mora after a three-day search, following reports that a single-engine, four-seat aircraft carrying a pilot and one passenger from Colorado had gone missing the night of Sept. 26 after stopping to refuel at Santa Fe Regional Airport.
Authorities still have not confirmed that the wreckage was the same plane.
