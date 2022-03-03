New Mexico State Police have identified the slain driver in a Wednesday morning crash on Interstate 25 as Frank Lovato, 62, of Las Vegas, N.M., a retired Las Vegas firefighter.
Lovato and 43-year-old Santa Fe police Officer Robert Duran of Rio Rancho were killed in a four-vehicle collision as police were pursing a kidnapping and carjacking suspect who was driving the wrong way down the highway, according to law enforcement. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by the state Office of the Medical Investigator.
State police are still searching for the suspect, who ran from the scene and has not yet been identified. The only description of the man that has been released so far is that of his attire: He was wearing a red shirt, black pants and a black jacket, according to state police.
The man was suspected of stealing a woman's car and kidnapping her at knifepoint around 11 a.m.
Santa Fe police began pursuing the vehicle near Sawmill Road and St. Francis Drive, police have said. "The pursuit continued to Interstate 25 where the suspect drove in the wrong direction, traveling south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 25. Near milepost 286 just north of Old Pecos Trail a crash occurred involving two Santa Fe Police patrol units, the suspect vehicle, and an uninvolved vehicle," state police said in a news release issued Thursday.
The woman who had been kidnapped was taken to a local hospital, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released, the statement said.
It was unclear if the woman knows the suspect.
Santa Fe interim police Chief Paul Joye identified Duran at a Wednesday evening news conference at the crash site. The officer had joined the force as a cadet in 2015, Joye said, and leaves behind a wife and two teenage boys.
Joye said Duran was assigned to the department's patrol section and served as a member of the emergency response team.
He "was well respected and loved by his peers," Joye said. "We as a department and as individuals are still grieving and processing his loss."
The state police Uniform Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Unit are still investigating the events leading up to the crash, according to the agency's statement.
It also said state police have determined a potential suspect identified in an alert released to law enforcement agencies was not involved in the incident.
State police ask anyone who has information related to the investigation to call Investigations Bureau Sgt. Andrew Jorgenson at 505-490-3871 or Agent Wyatt Harwell at 505-316-5254.
