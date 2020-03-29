State police investigators are asking for the public's help in a fatal hit-and-run late Friday night near the Santa Fe County jail.
In a news release, state police said Kevin Michael Poirier was struck on N.M. 14 near mile marker 43 at about 10 p.m. Friday. He was transported to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
The vehicle — believed to be a 2015 Ford pickup — that hit Poirier, 45, left the scene. Police said the vehicle will have front-end damage and will be missing a mirror.
Those who witnessed the incident or may have information are asked to call state police at 505-841-9256, Option 0. The crash is under investigation by state police and its crash reconstruction unit.
