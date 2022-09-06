New Mexico State Police announced late Tuesday a woman who had gone missing Monday in the mountains near Ski Santa Fe was found following a search that involved ground teams, a helicopter and a K9 unit.
Maria “Rita” Moncada Moreno, 74, of Venezuela was missing for more than a day after she separated from a niece during a hike on the Winsor Trail, state police Officer Ray Wilson, a spokesman for the agency, said earlier Tuesday.
He did not immediately respond to inquiries Tuesday night about the woman's rescue after issuing an alert that she had been located and was safe.
Moncada Moreno and her niece decided to separate around 9:30 a.m. Monday when they reached the Wilderness Gate area, according to Wilson and New Mexico Search and Rescue spokesman Bob Rodgers. The younger woman continued hiking on the Raven’s Ridge Trail, while Moncada Moreno chose to turn back and wait at the car — but when the niece returned to the parking lot, her aunt wasn’t there.
Moncada Moreno’s niece called for assistance when she discovered her aunt was missing, Wilson wrote in an email, and state police were dispatched about 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Rodgers said the search and rescue group began aiding in the search for Moncada Moreno around 7 p.m. Monday but could not dispatch an aerial team that day because of poor weather conditions near the ski basin.
By Tuesday morning, the search group had deployed its helicopter — A.B.L.E. 7 — to assist two ground teams and a K9 unit, Rodgers said.
State police officers also were at the scene Tuesday, Wilson wrote. However, he added, spotty cellphone service was making it difficult for them to communicate reliably with search crews.
Moncada Moreno had an insulated jacket, Wilson wrote, but he was uncertain whether she had any food or water with her.
The search for Moncada Moreno came days after a hiker died from a medical episode at the ski basin. Carlo Gislimberti, 77, a well-known local chef and artist, died Aug. 31 after becoming separated from a hiking companion.