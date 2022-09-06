New Mexico State Police announced late Tuesday a woman who had gone missing Monday in the mountains near Ski Santa Fe was found following a search that involved ground teams, a helicopter and a K9 unit.

Maria “Rita” Moncada Moreno, 74, of Venezuela was missing for more than a day after she separated from a niece during a hike on the Winsor Trail, state police Officer Ray Wilson, a spokesman for the agency, said earlier Tuesday.

He did not immediately respond to inquiries Tuesday night about the woman's rescue after issuing an alert that she had been located and was safe.

