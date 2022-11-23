New Mexico State Police are investigating after Española police said they shot a domestic violence suspect Tuesday when he confronted them holding a gun.

State police on Wednesday identified Jerome Naranjo as the suspect. He is in stable condition at an Albuquerque hospital, according to a news release.

This is not the first time Naranjo, 38, has been involved in a shooting, according to reports. A state police officer shot at him on June 14, 2021, as Española police and the state agency tried to execute an arrest warrant for him. The officer said Naranjo pointed a gun in his direction.

