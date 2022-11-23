New Mexico State Police are investigating after Española police said they shot a domestic violence suspect Tuesday when he confronted them holding a gun.
State police on Wednesday identified Jerome Naranjo as the suspect. He is in stable condition at an Albuquerque hospital, according to a news release.
This is not the first time Naranjo, 38, has been involved in a shooting, according to reports. A state police officer shot at him on June 14, 2021, as Española police and the state agency tried to execute an arrest warrant for him. The officer said Naranjo pointed a gun in his direction.
Naranjo was not shot. He fled, but was caught in August 2021 and held in jail until May 24, when he was placed on house arrest with electronic monitoring, according to online court records. The charges stemming from the June 2021 incident — and the aggravated battery charge that led police to try to arrest him in the first place — are pending.
Española police responded to a domestic violence call at about noon Tuesday at an Española Housing Authority apartment on Calle Del Sol, according to the release. Naranjo opened the door, before unsuccessfully trying to shut it on officers.
Police said Naranjo started fighting with them once they went inside the apartment. The release says he was holding a gun as he confronted law enforcement. An officer shot Naranjo but police did not disclose where he was struck.
Naranjo was transported to a local hospital before being flown to a medical facility in Albuquerque. State police said he will face charges once he is released from the hospital, but they did not provide details on what charges he is facing.
"For … information on the domestic violence call or the charges that Naranjo will be facing, please reach out to [the Española Police Department]," the release stated.
Española police Chief Mizel Garcia said his department responded to a 911 call concerning a domestic violence situation Tuesday.
He added, his department is determining what charges Naranjo will be facing.
"At the bare minimum we're looking at [an] aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge," Garcia said. "We also located [fentanyl] in the room … and we're also working to see what type of probation violations, if any, [would result from this]."
Garcia said two of his officers have been placed on standard administrative leave pending interviews with state police. He added both officers will be identified following their interviews.
"Officers are always given … minimum two to three sleep cycles because of how traumatic the event is," Garcia said.
State police are continuing to investigate the shooting, and will provide their findings to the district attorney.
Naranjo has numerous unresolved charges stemming from incidents in 2021, according to online court records. He has been charged with trafficking controlled substances in two cases; aggravated battery; aggravated assault upon a peace officer; and receipt, transportation or possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon.