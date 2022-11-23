New Mexico State Police are investigating an incident in Española Tuesday in which Española police shot a suspect in a domestic violence incident after, they said, he physically confronted them while holding a gun.

State police identified Jerome Naranjo as the suspect in a news release Wednesday. Naranjo is in stable condition at an undisclosed hospital in Albuquerque, according to the release. 

Española police responded to a domestic violence call at about noon Tuesday at an Española Housing Authority apartment on Calle Del Sol, according to the release. Naranjo opened the door, before unsuccessfully trying to shut it on officers.

