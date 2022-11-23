New Mexico State Police are investigating an incident in Española Tuesday in which Española police shot a suspect in a domestic violence incident after, they said, he physically confronted them while holding a gun.
State police identified Jerome Naranjo as the suspect in a news release Wednesday. Naranjo is in stable condition at an undisclosed hospital in Albuquerque, according to the release.
Española police responded to a domestic violence call at about noon Tuesday at an Española Housing Authority apartment on Calle Del Sol, according to the release. Naranjo opened the door, before unsuccessfully trying to shut it on officers.
Police said Naranjo started fighting with them once they went inside the apartment. The release says he was holding a gun as he confronted law enforcement.
"At that time, an EPD officer fired his duty weapon striking Naranjo," the release stated.
Police did not disclose where Naranjo was shot.
Naranjo was transported to a local hospital before being flown to a medical facility in Albuquerque. State police said he will face charges once he is released from the hospital, but did not provide details on what charges he is facing.
"For ... information on the domestic violence call or the charges that Naranjo will be facing, please reach out to [the Española Police Department]," the release stated.
Española police Chief Mizel Garcia did not immediately respond to requests for comment following state police's news release. Earlier Wednesday, Garcia said he could not provide details on the incident due to the state police investigation.
"At this point state police is leading all media releases, up to the point where they tell me I can now speak on behalf [of my department]," Garcia said.
State police are continuing to investigate the shooting, and will provide their findings to the district attorney.
"The New Mexico State Police acts solely as fact finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters," the release stated. "That decision rests with the district attorney’s office."
This is a developing story. Check back here for more details.