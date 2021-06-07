A single-car crash late last week on Interstate 25 killed an Edgewood man whose vehicle struck a guardrail and rolled, New Mexico State Police said in a news release Monday.
Richard Edward Gordon, 57, was driving south on I-25 north of Las Lunas on Friday when he crashed. State police said he was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.
Officers were uncertain what led to the crash, but noted he was not properly wearing a seat belt. The case is under investigation.
