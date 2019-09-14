State police: Dispute behind Taos shooting of cafe owner

TAOS — New Mexico State Police said the man they arrested Friday on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death last month of World Cup Café owner Patrick Larkin was a neighbor in Llano Quemado who had been in a dispute with Larkin.
According to a news release issued Saturday, state police have found evidence that 51-year-old Greg Steele, who is now in custody at the Taos County jail, used a .45-caliber handgun to shoot and kill Larkin on his property in Llano Quemado in the early morning of Aug. 27.
According to court records, Steele was living on land adjacent to Larkin’s. The pair had feuded over Steele’s dogs crossing onto Larkin’s property and harassing livestock he was raising there, records say.
Following the fatal shooting, state police said, they believe Steele stole a .22-caliber rifle belonging to Larkin. The news release did not make clear whether Larkin was armed with the weapon at the time Larkin was slain. Police said evidence shows Steele discarded both weapons before hiding Larkin’s body in the sagebrush on Cuchilla Road, where it was discovered Aug. 28 by members of the Taos Search and Rescue.
After executing a search warrant on Steele’s property and vehicles, investigators said, they also found evidence of Larkin’s blood in a vehicle belonging to Steele.
Steele also faces two additional charges accusing him of armed robbery and two counts of tampering with evidence.
He is expected to appear early this week in Taos County Magistrate Court for an initial hearing.
This story first appeared on the website of The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.