New Mexico State Police released grave new details of a violent attack and law enforcement shooting Wednesday morning in Tesuque that left a mother and son dead.
The agency confirmed a deputy shot and killed a man at 1 Entrada Capulin, a home off Bishops Lodge Road, and that his mother had been fatally stabbed.
Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies responded to a call at 8 a.m. about a domestic dispute, state police Officer Dusty Francisco wrote in a news release issued Friday morning. When they arrived at the home, they found 67-year-old Delia Cervantes, who'd been stabbed several times, lying on a patio bench.
The suspected attacker, 45-year-old Edward Daniel Santana of Santa Fe, was standing on the patio, "holding a fence post." After deputies moved Cervantes away from the patio and began to render medical aid, they gave "numerous verbal commands" to Santana, the release stated.
"Santana ignored the commands and continued to walk aggressively towards the officers," the statement continued.
One deputy deployed his Taser. A moment later, another deputy shot Santana at least once, according to the news release. He died from his injuries at the scene.
Cervantes was taken to a Santa Fe hospital, where she died shortly after.
Francisco wrote in email that Cervantes was Santana's mother.
He also indicated Santana was wielding the "fence type post" as a weapon as he aggressively approached deputies, prompting them fire. He said it was still unclear, however, what weapon he used to stab Cervantes. "This is still under investigation," he wrote.
Another woman at the residence who had reported Santana's attack on Cervantes was still at the home during the shooting and was not injured, Francisco added in an email.
The agency has not released the identities of the deputies involved in the shooting. No deputies were injured during the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(14) comments
I appreciate Khal's link. I don't claim to be an expert in police tactics, but obviously the approach I asked about is something that looked practical enough so that it took a great deal of study to decide it didn't work enough.
What I cannot for the life of me understand is the hostility toward my comments. "Absurd" and "one of the stupidest comments I've ever read." Whassup with that?
Hi Ms. Thompson. Sorry about the backlash. There is so much polarization with how folks see the police nowadays that I suspect anything that looks like criticism gets a truckload of grief and anything that looks like unqualified support for the police gets a truckload of grief. Its a hard, thankless job.
You question is a good one and has been around the block a few times and requires a logical defense, not a pie in the face, which is why the various police agencies and courts have a strong defense for the center mass policy.
I took a Citizen Police Academy class up in Los Alamos when we moved here from Honolulu and one of the things we discussed was the Tueller Drill, i.e., how fast can an assailant cover 21 feet and beat your brains out. Turns out pretty fast. The Tueller drill has been criticized as simplistic but only because people take it as gospel rather than as an example of the perils of close quarter situations.
There are probably other good pieces on this topic, but I stopped at that one.
Take care.
Thanks, Kahl. In a different vein, I would like to know how many times police were called to that home, if any, before Delia Cervantes' death.
Given Mr. Santana's mugshot above, it looks like there were previous encounters with law enforcement. The paper should dive into these questions.
If you have no military of police training about what to do with people who want to harm or kill you, it is a reasonable question to ask. Few people have that training and experience, but those that do, which includes me from Vietnam, you try to remove the threat completely, or neutralize it, so trick shots are not recommended.
Why is it not possible to shoot to disable rather than kill? If the person doesn't have a gun, why not shoot them in the lower body to keep them from coming?
Really?
Rather than reinvent the wheel,
https://www.police1.com/patrol-issues/articles/why-shooting-to-wound-doesnt-make-sense-scientifically-legally-or-tactically-6bOdYvNUEECtIWRI/
Rachel, your comment is absurd. I for one am glad there are 3 less parasites in the Santa Fe area who spend their days preying on the rest of us.
Ms. Thompson isn't the first person to suggest that nor the last. I thought the Police1 article explained the question rather well.
If I were to take the same approach with respect to men who kill their current or former intimate partner, which happens almost 4 times a day in this country, per the CDC, a lot of women might be safer. But I don't think you'd favor that, as I don't.
Because if you miss he beats your brains out with the fence post, before you have another shot.
A wounded person can still fire back.
The guy just killed his mother! I understand what you're saying but if someone is in the process of brutally murdering someone...mother?...in a psychotic rage there is little time to assess the situation...especially if he's coming towards you...I frequently used to return a little dog to that house that was often roaming Bishops Lodge road as I live close by....very sad for all involved especially the mother....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.