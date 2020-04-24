New Mexico State Police said a woman was killed and two officers were injured after a 10-mile chase ended in a fiery crash Wednesday night on Interstate 25.
Jacqueline Morfin, 37, of Alcalde died after her car hit a barrier and caught fire, state police said.
Officer Dusty Francisco, a state police spokesman, said officers patrolling near the La Cienega exit on I-25 were passed on the right by a speeding Dodge Caravan around 9:45 p.m. When the officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled and the officers pursued her, Francisco said.
The driver exited the interstate onto N.M. 599, made a U-turn and nearly struck the officers’ car, Francisco said. The Dodge Caravan then reentered the interstate, traveling the wrong way in the northbound lane, and struck a concrete barrier.
“The Dodge became fully engulfed in flames,” Francisco said. “After the Dodge crashed, a state police officer struck a cable barrier in the median and rolled.”
Santa Fe County responders extinguished the fire. The state Office of the Medical Investigator pronounced Morfin dead at the scene.
The two officers in the rolled vehicle were treated and released from a hospital in Santa Fe, Francisco said.
Attempts to reach Morfin’s family were unsuccessful Friday.
Francisco said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.
This is so hard to believe very heart breaking 💔 💔💔💔😭😭
