Police have arrested a suspect in the killing of a Santa Fe man.
New Mexico State Police arrested James Garcia, 26, and an alleged accomplice Saturday morning on Forest Road 333 in Albuquerque.
Police have charged Garcia with an open count of murder in the death of Daniel Viktor Gisler, 20, whose body was found Friday afternoon in Santa Fe. Garcia also is charged with tampering with evidence and a probation violation.
Santa Fe police Capt. Anthony Tapia said the arrest warrants, search warrants and statements are sealed until Garcia's first court hearing.
"There was some information related to the investigation we don't want out there yet," he said.
According to a news release, state police saw Mercady Jalessa Rose Montoya driving a red Dodge Stratus with a license plate matching the car Garcia was believed to be traveling in. State police said they tried to stop the vehicle, but Montoya drove in reverse. That's when they saw "Garcia inside the vehicle attempting to hide under blankets," the news release states.
State police say Montoya almost struck an officer and led police on a chase where they had to use a "pursuit intervention technique" to stop the vehicle . Neither Garcia nor Montoya were injured.
Montoya, 27, has a history of running from police. She has had two cases this year in Santa Fe County that involve charges of aggravated fleeing from law enforcement, court records show.
Garcia and Montoya were booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque. Montoya most likely will be arraigned in Albuquerque on aggravated fleeing, aggravated assault and resisting arrest charges. Garcia is expected to be arraigned in Santa Fe in the next few days.
Garcia has a history of making violent threats, court records show. In January 2018, his aunt, Christina Ortiz, and her boyfriend, Eric Martinez, requested a temporary restraining order against Garcia after they said he "threatened to shoot us, kill us and light the house on fire," according to court documents.
In their request for a restraining order, Ortiz and Martinez said Garcia made the threats after Martinez confronted him about stealing his debit and credit cards.
"[Garcia] repeatedly screamed that he was going to kill me," Martinez wrote. "That he was going to retrieve [his] guns and come kill me and my children."
Garcia pleaded guilty to three counts of assault stemming from the incident and was sentenced to complete an anger management program, court records show.
In September, a judge granted Ortiz and Martinez a 10-day temporary restraining order against Garcia after they said he threatened to kill them. In November, Ortiz requested a hearing for a protective order after she said Garcia entered her home and stole $50 and her car keys from her purse. In a court filing, she wrote that when she confronted him, he told her, "If you call the cops, I will kill you."
Ortiz called The New Mexican on Saturday to say she was unhappy with the paper's coverage of her nephew's case. When asked about the restraining orders she filed against Garcia, she called them "untrue" and said there "wasn't anything to them."
Gisler's cause of death is still unknown, pending an autopsy by the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque. He was reported missing Nov. 21 after last being seen at his mother's house the evening of Nov. 19.
In previous interviews with The New Mexican, Gisler's girlfriend, who requested her name be withheld because of concerns for her safety, said she didn't like any of Gisler's friends because they were involved with "drugs and other things."
She said Gisler was reserved and enjoyed video games and dirt biking. She said he had been in a rough spot emotionally but that things were positive before he went missing.
"He was getting better," she said in an interview last week. "I told him he needed to get help because that was the only way this relationship was going to work. And he did. It's just weird that he's gone now. Everything was going really well and he was fine."
