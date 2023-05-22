A Bloomfield man faces a string of charges following a drunken-driving crash Friday evening at a sobriety checkpoint in the small Western New Mexico community of Thoreau that disfigured a woman and injured a New Mexico State Police officer.

State police said in a news release Monday that Joshua Floehr, 35, was driving a 2019 Mitsubishi SUV westbound on N.M. 122 at a high speed when he ran over several traffic cones, blew through the checkpoint at N.M. 371 and struck an officer’s patrol unit, pushing it into another officer’s vehicle.

A state police officer and two women from Thoreau, ages 34 and 49, were injured in the crash, according to a police report.

