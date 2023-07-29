State police have arrested a 14-year-old boy who, they said, shot and killed a girl.
Police went to the residence of William Brown, 39, on Friday in Questa on a report of a homicide. Investigators learned that around 2:30 p.m., four juveniles were hanging out and listening to music when a 14-year-old boy pointed a pistol at a 13-year-old girl, pulled the trigger and killed her, according to a New Mexico State Police news release. Police said the boy dragged the girl’s body outside and then returned to the residence.
Brown, the boy’s father, got home later and went inside the residence. Brown and his son then refused to come out for about half an hour after police arrived, authorities said.
The boy, who police declined to name, is being charged with an open count of first-degree murder, two counts of assault on a police officer and two counts of tampering with evidence. He was booked into the San Juan Juvenile Detention Center in Farmington. His father, who owned the guns inside the home, was booked into Taos County jail on a charge of negligently making a firearm accessible to a minor resulting in death.
The law the elder Brown is being charged under, which makes it a crime to make guns available to minors who later use them for a crime, was passed during this year’s legislative session and dubbed Bennie’s Law in memory of 13-year-old Bennie Hargrove, who was shot and killed at Washington Middle School in Albuquerque in August 2021 as he tried to intercede in a bullying incident.
Family and friends of the victim plan to host a vigil at Eagle Rock Lake at 6 p.m. Sunday, according to Glenda Archuleta-Alnachef, the victim’s aunt. After the vigil, she said, people plan to march to raise awareness of gun safety.