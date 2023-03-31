Water flows through a series of sediment retention ponds outside Silverton, Colo., built to reduce contaminants from the Gold King Mine wastewater spill. The EPA agreed to pay New Mexico $32 million to settle the legal wrangling over the spill.
The state has chosen 10 restoration projects that will be funded with $12 million from its settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for its role in the Gold King mine blowout in 2015.
Public comments will be accepted through May 1 on the draft plan to enhance or restore natural resources affected by the spill, which released massive amounts of heavy metals and acidic waste into the Animas and San Juan rivers, turning the waters a bright yellow as they coursed through Colorado and New Mexico.
“These 10 projects will deliver tangible benefits to residents along the Animas and San Juan rivers and provide some small compensation for the injuries caused by the release,” state Natural Resources Trustee Maggie Hart Stebbins said in a statement.
State and tribal leaders blamed the EPA because its workers and contractors caused the spill near Silverton, Colo., while trying to drain ponds near the mine’s entrance.
The EPA agreed to pay $32 million to the state and $31 million to the Navajo Nation to settle the legal wrangling that spanned three presidential administrations.
The restoration plan proposes full or partial funding of the following projects:
u Construction of an office building for the San Juan County Extension Service, $2.3 million.
u Construction of a whitewater wave and irrigation diversion dam at Gateway Park in Farmington, $2 million.
u An Interstate Stream Commission lease agreement partnership to improve and maintain the San Juan River, $1.8 million.
u Construction of an irrigation ditch diversion for the San Juan Soil and Water Conservation District, $1.6 million.
u Water and wastewater improvements for the Totah subdivision in San Juan County, $1 million.
u Rehabilitating Aztec’s Reservoir 1, $950,000.
u Construction of public boat ramps and park improvements in San Juan County, $681,440.
u Construction of wastewater infrastructure on Aztec’s North Main Avenue, $480,000.
u Construction of a State Parks Division aquatic invasive species station for the San Juan River, $205,226.
u Construction of a San Juan River boat ramp by the Navajo Nation Department of Fish and Wildlife for the Nenahnezad Chapter, $65,575.
After the spill occurred, the San Juan carried the giant toxic plume through several New Mexico communities and the Navajo Nation, which depends on the river for irrigation and cultural practices.
The disaster compelled municipalities to close intakes for drinking water systems, prompted many farmers to stop irrigating and discouraged recreation on the rivers.
The state, local governments and tribes incurred hefty costs cleaning up the contamination.
State and tribal officials also sued Sunnyside Gold Corp., which oversaw construction of the bulkheads that led to mines filling with acidic water.
In 2021, Sunnyside Gold agreed to pay $10 million to the Navajo Nation and $11 million to New Mexico.
The state used $1 million of that settlement to fund four restoration projects and $10 million to cover environmental response costs and lost tax revenue.