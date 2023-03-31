Reader View: EPA is not to blame for mine spill

Water flows through a series of sediment retention ponds outside Silverton, Colo., built to reduce contaminants from the Gold King Mine wastewater spill. The EPA agreed to pay New Mexico $32 million to settle the legal wrangling over the spill.

 Brennan Linsley/Associated Press file photo

The state has chosen 10 restoration projects that will be funded with $12 million from its settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for its role in the Gold King mine blowout in 2015.

Public comments will be accepted through May 1 on the draft plan to enhance or restore natural resources affected by the spill, which released massive amounts of heavy metals and acidic waste into the Animas and San Juan rivers, turning the waters a bright yellow as they coursed through Colorado and New Mexico.

“These 10 projects will deliver tangible benefits to residents along the Animas and San Juan rivers and provide some small compensation for the injuries caused by the release,” state Natural Resources Trustee Maggie Hart Stebbins said in a statement.