State Personnel Office Director Teresa Padilla is retiring after nearly 40 years in public service, including more than 20 years in state government.

Padilla's last day will be Thursday.

"One of the greatest benefits of working for the State of New Mexico is the amazing defined pension retirement plan," Padilla said Tuesday in a statement. "After 40 years of public service, I am happy to retire at the end of August and look forward to spending more time with my family and friends."

