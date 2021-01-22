The state of New Mexico has agreed to pay $218,000 to cover the legal fees of a man who sued the Department of Public Safety over records related to the death of his brother, James Boyd, who was fatally shot by Albuquerque police in 2014, according to a recent settlement in the case.
The state paid contract attorneys $40,713 to fight the lawsuit before agreeing to the payout Jan. 9, a state General Services Department spokesman said in an email Friday.
Boyd, who was homeless and struggling with mental illness, was killed in March 2014 at his makeshift campsite in the Sandia Foothills, surrounded by heavily armed officers. Video of the slaying ignited outrage.
Former Albuquerque officers Dominique Perez and Keith Sandy were charged with second-degree murder in Boyd’s death, but their case ended in a mistrial.
Boyd’s brother, Andrew Jones, filed a request a few months later seeking records related to his brother’s shooting. But the state Department of Public Safety only produced some of the records, saying others were exempt from disclosure because they were part of an ongoing investigation. The agency also said it couldn’t release the records because the FBI had asked the agency not to release evidence while the case was open.
Jones filed a lawsuit in state District Court, saying the Department of Public Safety had violated the state Inspection of Public Records Act. And though he lost in District Court and state Court of Appeals, the New Mexico Supreme Court reversed the lower courts’ decisions and ruled in his favor last summer.
The law “does not create a blanket exemption ... for law enforcement records relating to an ongoing criminal investigation,” Justice Barbara J. Vigil wrote in a ruling lauded by open-records advocates, including the Foundation for Open Government, which had filed an amicus brief in the case.
The law isn’t as concerned with what stage an investigation is in, Vigil wrote, as it is with the content of the records.
While some records — such as those that would reveal the identities of confidential informants or the names of people who are accused but not charged — are protected from release under state public records laws, the court ruled, records are not automatically privileged just because they pertain to an active investigation.
“You can’t just redact everything and claim this incredibly broad exemption that doesn’t exist under the law,” Jones’ attorney, Laura Schauer Ives, said Friday. “And that’s what they did.”
Because the Department of Public Safety had already produced the documents Jones requested — in 2015 almost a year after his request — the court determined he was not entitled to recover penalties under the state Inspection of Public Records Act, but ruled he was eligible to collect legal fees for having had to fight the case all the way to the state Supreme Court.
“This is just another instance of the state taking a position that ultimately they were wrong in taking and they had to pay money for it,” Schauer Ives said. “And this is a particularly important public records issue. … A man was looking for records related to his brother, who was killed by police, and the state wrongfully withheld those records.”
Asked to comment on the settlement Friday, Public Safety Department spokesman Herman Lovato wrote in an email that officials who made decisions about the case under former Gov. Susana Martinez’s administration are responsible for the outcome.
“You would have to ask the previous state administration which made the decisions that led to this outcome about their motives in this matter,” he wrote. “Certainly this administration believes that money could have been put to much better use than as an unfortunate consequence of the decision-making of the Martinez administration.”
